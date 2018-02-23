Athletics' Matt Chapman: MRI comes back negative
MRI results on Chapman's injured right hand came back negative, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Despite the good news, lingering inflammation in Chapman's hand will likely cause him to miss a portion of spring training, although that length of time remains undetermined. When healthy, the 24-year-old projects to be Oakland's starting third baseman this season.
