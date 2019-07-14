Athletics' Matt Chapman: Multi-hit effort in big win
Chapman went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and two runs in a win over the White Sox on Saturday.
Chapman played a prominent role in the Athletics' 13-hit outburst, continuing his hot post-All-Star-break start. The third baseman had also gone 2-for-4 during a win in Friday's series opener, and he's now hitting .321 (9-for-28) overall in his first seven games of July.
