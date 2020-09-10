There are no plans for Chapman (hip) to do any baseball activities in the near future, although the Athletics are maintaining he did not suffer any setbacks, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

A report from John Hickey of SI.com on Tuesday suggested Chapman would start baseball-related activities Wednesday, but the A's are saying that was never the plan. The latest reports suggest Chapman won't be back this weekend, at which point it may make sense for Oakland to place him on the injured list. He suffered a right hip strain Sept. 6. Chad Pinder is starting at third base and batting eighth Thursday.