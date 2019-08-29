Athletics' Matt Chapman: Not starting Thursday

Chapman (head) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Though he was initially able to stay in the game, Chapman ultimately exited early in Wednesday's 6-4 loss after being struck on the helmet by a pitch. Manager Bob Melvin noted after the contest that Chapman passed all tests and wouldn't be subject to the concussion protocol, though the skipper acknowledged the star third baseman felt "a little blurry" upon departing from the contest, according to Slusser. Chad Pinder will cover third base in the series finale, but Chapman could be ready to rejoin the lineup Friday in the Athletics' series opener with the Yankees.