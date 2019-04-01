Chapman went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Angels on Sunday.

Hopes were high this spring that Chapman could take the next step at the plate after already reaching elite status with his glove. Thus far, the 25-year-old is delivering on those expectations by a wide margin. Sunday's multi-hit effort was Chapman's third over the first six games, and he's already compiled four RBI as well.