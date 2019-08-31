Athletics' Matt Chapman: On base twice in return

Chapman (head) went 1-for-4 with a walk in a win over the Yankees on Friday.

Chapman returned as a starter after coming in as an in-game defensive replacement in Thursday's series opener. The third baseman remained free of concussion symptoms after getting hit in the helmet with a pitch Wednesday against the Royals, and his ability to put in a full game in the field Friday further corroborates his health.

