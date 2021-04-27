Chapman went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run in a win over the Rays on Monday.

The slugging third baseman played some small ball effectively in the victory and came home on Sean Murphy's fourth-inning home run. While the pair of walks at least does something for Chapman's on-base percentage, he's still mired in an eight-game slump during which he's hit .043 (1-for-23) with an RBI, eight total base on balls and two runs. Additionally, while Chapman has three home runs on the season, the most recent came April 16, nine games ago.