Athletics' Matt Chapman: On multi-week heater
Chapman, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Giants on Saturday, is hitting .321 (17-for-53) with five doubles, five home runs, eight RBI, two walks and 11 runs across the last 13 games overall.
Chapman has coaxed his average back up eight points to .260 with his current hot streak, one during which he's already exceeded his extra-base hit tally for all of July. The Gold Glove third baseman already boasts career highs in home runs (29) and RBI (72), while his current .526 slugging percentage also qualifies as a personal best.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...