Athletics' Matt Chapman: On multi-week heater

Chapman, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Giants on Saturday, is hitting .321 (17-for-53) with five doubles, five home runs, eight RBI, two walks and 11 runs across the last 13 games overall.

Chapman has coaxed his average back up eight points to .260 with his current hot streak, one during which he's already exceeded his extra-base hit tally for all of July. The Gold Glove third baseman already boasts career highs in home runs (29) and RBI (72), while his current .526 slugging percentage also qualifies as a personal best.