Agent Scott Boras said Chapman (hip) received clearance for increased activity and and should be ready for the start of spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 27-year-old underwent surgery to address a torn right hip labrum in mid-September and was given a four-month recovery, and it appears he's progressing as planned. Chapman had a .232/.276/.353 slash line with 10 home runs, nine doubles and 25 RBI in 37 games last season and is poised to start at the hot corner again for the A's in 2021.