Chapman (hand) will make a rehab appearance at High-A Stockton on Monday and is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman was able to complete batting practice Sunday without incident, so he'll test himself in a more competitive setting Monday. If all goes well, Chapman should be cleared to rejoin the Athletics and take back his start as the team's everyday third baseman, resulting in Franklin Barreto losing out on a regular spot in the lineup while Jed Lowrie shifts back to the keystone. Chapman, who has been sidelined for just over two weeks with the sore right hand, was hitting .250 with 10 home runs across 280 plate appearances prior to being shut down.