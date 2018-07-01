Athletics' Matt Chapman: On track to return Tuesday
Chapman (hand) will make a rehab appearance at High-A Stockton on Monday and is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chapman was able to complete batting practice Sunday without incident, so he'll test himself in a more competitive setting Monday. If all goes well, Chapman should be cleared to rejoin the Athletics and take back his start as the team's everyday third baseman, resulting in Franklin Barreto losing out on a regular spot in the lineup while Jed Lowrie shifts back to the keystone. Chapman, who has been sidelined for just over two weeks with the sore right hand, was hitting .250 with 10 home runs across 280 plate appearances prior to being shut down.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Hits off tee•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Will attempt to hit Thursday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Injury pinpointed•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Exact return date unclear•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Receives cortisone injection•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Heading for further evaluation on hand•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...