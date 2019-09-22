Athletics' Matt Chapman: Plates pair in win
Chapman went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in a win over the Rangers on Saturday.
Chapman has accomplished the rather improbable feat of hitting a miserable .123 (8-for-65) in September and yet driving in an impressive 12 runs during that span. That anomaly is naturally the byproduct of some very timely hitting, keeping Chapman a viable contributor at times down the stretch despite considerable issues with consistent contact (28 strikeouts during current month).
