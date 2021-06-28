Chapman went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over San Francisco.

Chapman made his presence felt early, as his two-run single in the top of the first inning set the tone for Oakland offensively. More importantly, the star third baseman pushed his hitting streak to 15 games and has been seeing the ball extremely well over the last few weeks. Despite hitting just .230 on the season. Chapman owns a .284 average across 88 at-bats this month.