Chapman (hand) didn't feel any discomfort when swinging the bat Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Chapman played five innings and went 0-for-2 with a walk during Sunday's game against the Padres. A hand injury had been hindering Chapman for all of camp, but now that he's healthy he'll focus on finding his groove at the plate.

