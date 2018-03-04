Athletics' Matt Chapman: Plays five innings Sunday
Chapman (hand) didn't feel any discomfort when swinging the bat Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Chapman played five innings and went 0-for-2 with a walk during Sunday's game against the Padres. A hand injury had been hindering Chapman for all of camp, but now that he's healthy he'll focus on finding his groove at the plate.
