Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run to account for the Athletics' only run in a loss to the Rockies on Wednesday.

Chapman's 391-foot shot to left field off German Marquez in the first inning extended an encouraging offensive trend for the third baseman, who'd started the year in a 1-for-12 slump over the first three games. Subsequent to that brief skid, Chapman has hit safely in three straight, and the good wood he's been putting on the ball has now led to two extra-base hits during that span.