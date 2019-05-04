Chapman went 3-for-6 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in a 14-1 victory against the Pirates on Friday.

The 26-year-old has always been an underrated fantasy contributor, but early this season, he's been one of the top third basemen in the league. Chapman is 5-for-10 in the last two games, which has raised his season batting average to an even .300. He possesses a great eye, which is evident by his 16 walks versus only 17 strikeouts, and yet he also has nine home runs. Chapman is also slashing .300/.390/.600 with 18 extra-base hits, 22 RBI and 18 runs in 141 plate appearances this year.