Athletics' Matt Chapman: Posts three hits
Chapman went 3-for-6 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in a 14-1 victory against the Pirates on Friday.
The 26-year-old has always been an underrated fantasy contributor, but early this season, he's been one of the top third basemen in the league. Chapman is 5-for-10 in the last two games, which has raised his season batting average to an even .300. He possesses a great eye, which is evident by his 16 walks versus only 17 strikeouts, and yet he also has nine home runs. Chapman is also slashing .300/.390/.600 with 18 extra-base hits, 22 RBI and 18 runs in 141 plate appearances this year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...