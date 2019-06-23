Athletics' Matt Chapman: Powers offense Saturday

Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a double in Saturday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Chapman provided a 2-1 lead with his 409-foot shot to right field in the third inning, and he also came through in the seventh with an RBI double to give the A's the lead for good. The 26-year-old now has a nine-game hit streak in which he is hitting .412 with two homers and six doubles.