Chapman went 2-for-4 with two-run home run and two runs scored during Friday's 13-9 loss to the Angels.

The third baseman has exploded out of the gate with three homers, seven RBI and seven runs through the first nine games, and he's also cut his strikeout percentage down to 21.6 after recording a 28.2 mark last year. Continuing to minimize his strikeouts will help him prolong his hot start, and his glove should keep him in the lineup through any slumps. While it's obviously still early, Chapman is definitely trending in the right direction.