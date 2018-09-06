Chapman went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Yankees.

Chapman helped provide some insurance runs in this one, bringing home a run in the fourth on a groundout to put Oakland ahead by seven before doubling in another run in the sixth to make it 8-0. The young third baseman has been hot lately, slashing .345/.397/.690 with five homers and five doubles over the last 14 games, and his .890 OPS on the season ranks among the top 10 in the American League.