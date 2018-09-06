Chapman went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Yankees.

Chapman helped provide some insurance runs in this one, bringing home a run in the fourth on a groundout to put Oakland ahead by seven before doubling in another run in the sixth to make it 8-0. The young third baseman has been hot lately, slashing .345/.397/.690 with five homers and five doubles over the last 14 games, and his .890 OPS on the season ranks among the top 10 in the American League.

More News
Our Latest Stories