Chapman went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Chapman made his presence felt throughout the contest, crossing the plate with half of the Athletics' four runs on Robbie Grossman's ground-rule double in the first inning and Mark Canha's home run in the third. In the process, the slugging third baseman snapped a very brief 0-for-5 skid that had encompassed his last two games, and he now carries a four-game on-base streak as part of a lopsided .238/.278/.525 season slash.