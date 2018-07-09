Chapman is hitting .333 (6-for-18) with three doubles, a walk, a stolen base and three runs over the five games he's played since returning from the disabled list.

Chapman appears fully recovered from the hand injury that cost him the entire second half of June, a span of 15 games. The infielder put together a 4-for-4 night against the Indians on Saturday, and he hit safely in all three games of the series against Cleveland after getting blanked by the Padres in his first two contests after returning to action. Factoring in Sunday's 1-for-4 day, Chapman's season line stands at a solid .256/.350/.450 over 300 plate appearances.