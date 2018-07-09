Athletics' Matt Chapman: Productive since DL return
Chapman is hitting .333 (6-for-18) with three doubles, a walk, a stolen base and three runs over the five games he's played since returning from the disabled list.
Chapman appears fully recovered from the hand injury that cost him the entire second half of June, a span of 15 games. The infielder put together a 4-for-4 night against the Indians on Saturday, and he hit safely in all three games of the series against Cleveland after getting blanked by the Padres in his first two contests after returning to action. Factoring in Sunday's 1-for-4 day, Chapman's season line stands at a solid .256/.350/.450 over 300 plate appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Returns from disabled list•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Singles in rehab appearance•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: On track to return Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Hits off tee•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Will attempt to hit Thursday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Injury pinpointed•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...