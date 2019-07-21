Athletics' Matt Chapman: Quiet in return

Chapman (ankle) went 0-for-4 with a walk in a win over the Twins on Saturday.

Chapman returned to the starting lineup after only appearing as a defensive replacement in Friday night's contest. The slugging third baseman had a quiet night at the plate, but of overriding importance was the fact he played the full game in the field without any setbacks to his previously sore ankle.

