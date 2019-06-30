Athletics' Matt Chapman: Reaches 20 homers

Chapman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Angels.

Chapman's 20th homer of the year was the biggest hit of the game. It came on the first pitch from Angels reliever Trevor Cahill after he replaced starter Tyler Skaggs in the fifth inning. Chapman's been steady recently with four homers and eight RBI in his last nine games, batting .300 (9-for-30) over that span. For the year, the third baseman is hitting .264/.353/.532 with 46 RBI and 55 runs scored.