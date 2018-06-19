Athletics' Matt Chapman: Receives cortisone injection
Chapman (thumb) received a cortisone injection for his bruised right thumb Tuesday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Chapman underwent further evaluation for the injury Monday, and while the official diagnosis remains unclear, the injection appears to indicate it's not a major issue. The 25-year-old could resume taking swings Thursday if the treatment works as intended.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Heading for further evaluation on hand•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Lands on disabled list•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Could land on DL•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Dealing with hand contusion•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: In Wednesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...