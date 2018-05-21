Chapman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one walk and two runs scored Sunday in the win over the Blue Jays.

Chapman's batting average has been on the rise of late, as he's improved from .225 to .254 over his last ten games. He's also displayed impressive power, recording 19 extra-base hits and 21 RBI on the year. The 25-year-old third baseman will look to stay hot as the Athletics begin a three-game series with the Mariners starting Tuesday.