Athletics' Matt Chapman: Rejoins starting nine

Chapman (ankle) will start at third base and bat second Saturday against the Twins, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Chapman's sore left ankle kept him out of the lineup the past two days, though he was able to enter Friday's win as a late-inning defensive replacement. After incurring no setbacks coming out of that contest nor during his pregame workout Saturday, he'll draw back into the starting nine for the penultimate game of the series.