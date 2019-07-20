Athletics' Matt Chapman: Rejoins starting nine
Chapman (ankle) will start at third base and bat second Saturday against the Twins, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Chapman's sore left ankle kept him out of the lineup the past two days, though he was able to enter Friday's win as a late-inning defensive replacement. After incurring no setbacks coming out of that contest nor during his pregame workout Saturday, he'll draw back into the starting nine for the penultimate game of the series.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Serves as defensive replacement•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Still out Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Expects to return Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Sitting Thursday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Leaves with sore ankle•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Exits with possible injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...