Athletics' Matt Chapman: Remains out with illness
Chapman (illness) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
The injury was first reported Wednesday, so he's now been out several days, but there has been no suggestion that the issue is serious enough to threaten his readiness for Opening Day. Chad Pinder starts at the hot corner in his absence. Chapman will hit in an intrasquad game Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports, indicating that he's close to returning.
