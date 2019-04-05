Athletics' Matt Chapman: Returns to lineup
Chapman (wrist) is back in the lineup Friday against the Astros.
Chapman was on the bench for Thursday's game against Boston due to a sore wrist, but he was able to appear as a late-game defensive replacement. He'll bat second and play third base Friday.
