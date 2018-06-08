Chapman went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Royals on Thursday.

Chapman's sixth-inning two-bagger plated Khris Davis and snapped a 1-1 tie, giving the Athletics a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The 25-year-old had gone hitless over the prior two games, but he's enjoying a solid start to June overall. Factoring in Thursday's production, Chapman is hitting .273 with a pair of RBI over his first six contests of the month, an early and significant improvement over the dreadful .186 average he generated during May.