Athletics' Matt Chapman: Scores twice
Chapman went 3-for-5 with two runs scored Saturday against the Giants.
All three of Chapman's hits were singles, though he came around to score the game-winning run in the 11th inning. After a power surge to begin the season -- he had six home runs by the end of April -- Chapman has managed just four homers in his last 192 at-bats. He was sidelined for just over two weeks with a hand injury throughout the second half of June, and has 13 hits -- including five doubles -- in 52 July at-bats since returning to action.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Pair of hits in Sunday's win•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Productive since DL return•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Returns from disabled list•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Singles in rehab appearance•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: On track to return Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Hits off tee•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...