Chapman went 3-for-5 with two runs scored Saturday against the Giants.

All three of Chapman's hits were singles, though he came around to score the game-winning run in the 11th inning. After a power surge to begin the season -- he had six home runs by the end of April -- Chapman has managed just four homers in his last 192 at-bats. He was sidelined for just over two weeks with a hand injury throughout the second half of June, and has 13 hits -- including five doubles -- in 52 July at-bats since returning to action.

