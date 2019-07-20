Athletics' Matt Chapman: Serves as defensive replacement

Chapman (ankle) was utilized as a defensive replacement at third base during the bottom of the ninth inning of Friday's win over the Twins.

Prior to the game, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reported that Chapman was slated to receive ongoing treatment during the early part of the game and would potentially be available off the bench late in the contest. That's precisely what came to pass, although the young slugger didn't log an at-bat when Liam Hendriks was able to slam the door for his seventh save. Considering he was healthy enough to make an appearance in the field Friday, it seems highly likely Chapman returns to the starting nine Saturday night as projected.