Athletics' Matt Chapman: Set to face live pitching
Chapman (shoulder/thumb) will progress to taking batting practice Thursday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Chapman is moving quickly in his swinging progression, as he managed to take 50 hacks in the batting cage as recently as Tuesday. For Thursday's workout, the third baseman is scheduled to take 10 swings against live pitching after going through tee and flip work in the batting cages. No official word has come forth, but this progress gives even more optimism that he'll be ready by the Athletics' season opener in Tokyo on Mar. 20.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Takes hacks Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Limited to start spring training•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Has minor shoulder procedure•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Undergoes thumb surgery•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Gets rare day off•
