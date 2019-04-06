Athletics' Matt Chapman: Singles in return to lineup
Chapman (wrist) went 1-for-4 in a loss to the Astros on Friday.
After a one-game absence, Chapman was back at the hot corner and hitting second. The 25-year-old has been impressing with both the bat and glove thus far this season, as he's now reached safely in nine of the first 10 games he's suited up for.
