Athletics' Matt Chapman: Sits for first time
Chapman is not in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox.
Chapman will get what appears to be a routine day off after starting the first nine games of the season, slashing .303/.425/.636 with a trio of homers and a 5:4 BB:K in those contests. Chad Pinder will cover third base and hit fifth in his place.
