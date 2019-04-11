Chapman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman will be awarded his first day off of the season after submitting his second three-hit performance of the series in Wednesday's 10-3 victory. Chad Pinder will slide in at third base in Chapman's stead.

