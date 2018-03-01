Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slated for batting practice Saturday
Manager Bob Melvin said Chapman (hand) is expected to take batting practice Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chapman was able to resume swinging Thursday for the first time since injuring his right hand earlier in camp. The 24-year-old hit soft toss while also hitting off a tee, and apparently everything went off without a hitch. If Saturday's batting practice session goes as planned, Chapman could make his Cactus League debut shortly thereafter.
