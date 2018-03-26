Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slated for everyday role despite rough spring
Chapman projects as the everyday third baseman and No. 7 hitter in the coming season despite a difficult spring, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Chapman hasn't exactly had the most encouraging of springs, dealing with a hand injury early and generating a .179 average with three doubles, one home run and five RBI over 43 plate appearances across 15 games. However, he'll get an immediate chance to begin building on a respectable rookie 2017 campaign, one that saw him slash .234/.313/.472 with 39 extra-base hits (23 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs). Whittling down a 28.2 percent strikeout rate and boosting a .313 OBP figure to be two priorities entering 2018, with improvement in both areas likely to result in an appreciable uptick in his metrics across the board.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Plays five innings Sunday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: To return Sunday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slated for batting practice Saturday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Will resume swinging Thursday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: MRI comes back negative•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Dealing with hand injury•
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.