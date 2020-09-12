Chapman (hip) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday and will undergo surgery, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Chapman has been sidelined for the past seven games while dealing with right hip tendinitis, and he'll miss the remainder of the season as a result. The 27-year-old had started all but one of the Athletics' games prior to his injury, slashing .232/.276/.535 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI. Whether he'll be ready for spring training in 2021 remains to be seen. Seth Brown was recalled in a corresponding move, while Chad Pinder and Vimael Machin should see playing time at third base in Chapman's absence.