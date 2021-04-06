Chapman, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday, is hitting just .133 (2-for-15) over his first five games.

The slick-fielding third baseman does have hits in back-to-back games, but that pair of singles serve as the only instances in which he's knocked the ball out of the infield, to go along with four walks. Chapman similarly struggled during Cactus League play -- he hit just .179 with 12 strikeouts across 53 plate appearances -- but he at least laced five (two doubles, three home runs) of his seven hits for extra bases.