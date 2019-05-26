Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Mariners on Saturday.

Chapman opened the scoring with a 403-foot shot to right center, his 12th of the season and second in the last five games. The slugging infielder has now reached safely in five of the last six contests as well, while his .518 slugging percentage checks in second only to Mark Canha's .603 figure on the Athletics.