Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slugs 36th homer

Chapman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's win over Seattle.

Chapman accounted for the winning margin in the 3-1 contest with a two-run shot to center field in the second inning. The homer was his second in as many days and fifth overall in September. Despite hitting only .247 this season, the 26-year-old has set career highs in homers (36), RBI (91), runs scored (101) and walks (73).

