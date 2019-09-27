Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slugs 36th homer
Chapman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's win over Seattle.
Chapman accounted for the winning margin in the 3-1 contest with a two-run shot to center field in the second inning. The homer was his second in as many days and fifth overall in September. Despite hitting only .247 this season, the 26-year-old has set career highs in homers (36), RBI (91), runs scored (101) and walks (73).
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Socks key blast•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Plates pair in win•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Keeps knocking them out of park•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Smacks three-run homer•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Receives breather Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: On base thrice in blowout win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start