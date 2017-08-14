Chapman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Orioles.

The rookie's 358-foot rocket to left in the fourth snapped a 2-2 tie and was Chapman's first homer since Aug. 4. Chapman has already compiled 10 RBI in just 12 August contests on his way to an impressive .308/.404/.615 monthly line, a stretch that's raised his season average from an unsightly .196 to .228.