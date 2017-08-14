Play

Chapman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Orioles.

The rookie's 358-foot rocket to left in the fourth snapped a 2-2 tie and was Chapman's first homer since Aug. 4. Chapman has already compiled 10 RBI in just 12 August contests on his way to an impressive .308/.404/.615 monthly line, a stretch that's raised his season average from an unsightly .196 to .228.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast