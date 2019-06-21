Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slugs game-winning blast
Chapman went 2-for-4 with a game-winning three-run home run and a walk in a victory over the Rays on Thursday.
Chapman played the hero Thursday, squaring up on a Diego Castillo offering and launching it 423 feet to left center with Jurickson Profar and Marcus Semien aboard and the Athletics down to their last out. The hard-hitting third baseman's clutch homer was yet another success story in his current heater at the plate, one what's now seen him hit safely in seven consecutive games and raise his season average 15 points to .264 in the process. Moreover, the round tripper was also Chapman's first since June 2, a span of 15 games.
