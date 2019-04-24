Chapman went 1-for-2 with three walks and a solo home run in Tuesday's 11-5 win over the Rangers.

The third baseman has been showing exceptional patience lately, drawing seven free passes in the last three games, and he was rewarded Tuesday with a fastball he yanked over the left-field fence in the first inning for his seventh homer of the year. Chapman's .318/.417/.624 slash line through 26 contests puts the 25-year-old on pace for a breakout in his third MLB campaign.