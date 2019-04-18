Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Chapman's 441-foot bomb to left center in the sixth snapped a 1-1 tie and ultimately proved the difference in the game. The power-hitting shortstop has compiled half of his six homers on the season in the last six games, a span during which he's also driven in seven of his 13 runs on the season.