Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slugs sixth homer
Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.
Chapman's 441-foot bomb to left center in the sixth snapped a 1-1 tie and ultimately proved the difference in the game. The power-hitting shortstop has compiled half of his six homers on the season in the last six games, a span during which he's also driven in seven of his 13 runs on the season.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Leaves yard in loss•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Sitting out matinee game•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Big night of production•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Singles in return to lineup•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Returns to lineup•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Dealing with sore wrist•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...
-
Prospects: Soroka up, Pivetta down
As the Vladimir Guerrero wait continues, another of Scott White's five to stash is poised to...
-
Waiver Wire: Montas looks for real
Frankie Montas shows again Wednesday night that his new splitter has raised his profile as...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...