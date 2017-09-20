Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Tigers.

The 24-year-old's round tripper was his first since Sept. 10 and helped snap a 1-for-21 slump over the previous six games. Chapman has seven extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple and three homers) overall in September, which has partly made up for an unsightly .217 average over that span.