Play

Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Tigers.

The 24-year-old's round tripper was his first since Sept. 10 and helped snap a 1-for-21 slump over the previous six games. Chapman has seven extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple and three homers) overall in September, which has partly made up for an unsightly .217 average over that span.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast