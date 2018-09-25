Chapman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday against the Mariners.

Chapman took Shawn Armstrong deep in the seventh inning to give the Athletics a 5-3 lead. He now has 24 home runs for the season, powered by the nine long balls he put up in August. He's posted an impressive sophomore campaign, hitting .280/.357/.516 across 600 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories