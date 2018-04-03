Athletics' Matt Chapman: Smacks round tripper for second straight day
Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
That's homers in back-to-back games for Chapman, who's also reached safely in all five games of the season thus far. The 24-year-old has also gone down on strikes at least once in four of those contests, so his career-long struggles with contact rate remain very much a part of his profile for the time being. However, the early power display certainly serves as a potential launchpad towards building on the 14 round trippers he slugged over 326 plate appearances in his rookie campaign.
