Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.

Chapman followed up his third multi-hit effort of the season Sunday with a 408-foot solo shot in the eighth Monday to extend the Athletics' lead to 5-0 at the time. The 25-year-old is off to just as good a start at the plate as in the field, as he's hit safely in each of the Athletics' first seven games.