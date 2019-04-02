Athletics' Matt Chapman: Smacks second round tripper
Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.
Chapman followed up his third multi-hit effort of the season Sunday with a 408-foot solo shot in the eighth Monday to extend the Athletics' lead to 5-0 at the time. The 25-year-old is off to just as good a start at the plate as in the field, as he's hit safely in each of the Athletics' first seven games.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: On base thrice in win•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Stays hot in loss•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Laces three-run blast•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Star of Japan exhibition•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Knocks cover off ball in win•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Launches first homer of spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start