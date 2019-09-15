Athletics' Matt Chapman: Smacks three-run homer

Chapman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Rangers.

The Athletics found themselves behind 3-0 after the second inning, but Chapman took Rangers starter Mike Minor deep in the third to even the score. It was the first of four homers for the A's in the contest. The third baseman is up to 33 homers, 84 RBI and 95 runs scored while slashing .251/.345/.514 in 144 games this season.