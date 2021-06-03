Chapman went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

The struggling third baseman entered Wednesday's contest having produced an unacceptable .073/.231/.073 slash line and 30.8 percent strikeout rate across the 52 plate appearances covering his previous 13 games. However, Chapman managed to vault his average back over the Mendoza Line with his first multi-hit effort since May 18, the game prior to the beginning of the skid. Despite Wednesday's success, Chapman's season .205 average and .653 OPS are significantly below his career norms, although he's offered fantasy managers some solace by lacing one-third of his 39 hits for extra bases (six doubles, two triples, five home runs), helping lead to 21 RBI.